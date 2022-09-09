ajc logo
Destiny Cook becomes social media producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Destiny Cook

Destiny Cook

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Destiny Cook has been named a junior social media producer.

In her new role, Cook will be responsible for assisting with daily programming across social platforms, including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Destiny was an outstanding intern and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team in a full-time capacity,” said Angel K. Brooks, senior editor for digital audience and engagement.

Before joining the newspaper, Cook covered underrepresented communities and served as a reporter and the audience engagement intern for Fresh Take Georgia, a digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism in Kennesaw.

Cook also covered the Atlanta Braves World Series championship and the city of College Park. Her passion for telling the triumphant stories of Atlanta’s underrepresented communities has allowed her to highlight mental health and discrimination issues that impact the state’s Black population.

Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and emerging media with a minor in sociology from Kennesaw State University in 2022.

She can be reached at destiny.cook@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

