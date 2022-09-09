Destiny Cook becomes social media producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is pleased to announce that Destiny Cook has been named a junior social media producer.
In her new role, Cook will be responsible for assisting with daily programming across social platforms, including, but not limited to, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“Destiny was an outstanding intern and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team in a full-time capacity,” said Angel K. Brooks, senior editor for digital audience and engagement.
Before joining the newspaper, Cook covered underrepresented communities and served as a reporter and the audience engagement intern for Fresh Take Georgia, a digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism in Kennesaw.
Cook also covered the Atlanta Braves World Series championship and the city of College Park. Her passion for telling the triumphant stories of Atlanta’s underrepresented communities has allowed her to highlight mental health and discrimination issues that impact the state’s Black population.
Cook earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and emerging media with a minor in sociology from Kennesaw State University in 2022.
She can be reached at destiny.cook@ajc.com.
