Despite moratorium, ‘Spider-Man’ can film at two Atlanta high schools

”I know that APS is currently not accepting filming applications due to the COVID pandemic, and I know that filming a new movie quickly falls to the bottom of the priority list,” he wrote, in an email obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open-records request.

But, he said, use of the two schools is “vital to the success of this next film” because the spots already had been established in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which was released in 2017.

APS spokesman Seth Coleman said the district has received several requests from moviemakers to use district properties since the pandemic moratorium took effect. Officials made an exception for the third installment of “Spider-Man” because the schools had been used before, he said.

Easterbrook referred a request for comment to a publicist, who did not respond.

The approval is one more sign that Georgia’s film industry is reviving after productions halted in the spring. About three dozen film and TV projects are currently in production, according to Georgia’s film office. That’s approaching pre-pandemic levels.

APS will collect its customary filming fees of $750 a day for preparation and tear down and $2,500 a day for filming. The district also will charge by the hour for any related staff time. In addition, the two schools will negotiate a donation based on their needs, Coleman said.

Easterbrook’s email said about $50,000 has been allocated for that. He suggested it could be used to upgrade the schools’ air filtration systems, purchase COVID-19 tests and protective gear, or buy laptops for virtual learning.

Coleman said the production is scheduled to be at Douglass High School Jan. 22-24. The tentative dates for Grady are March 19-21.

One day of filming is planned at each site, plus days for setting up and tearing down. The dates fall on weekends. If students are back in classrooms, filming activities will not begin until they leave the buildings, Coleman said.