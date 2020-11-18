Designers to transform Root House museum into holiday showhouse

The William Root House Museum & Gardens showcases life in the mid-19th century. Built in the 1840s, William and Hannah Root lived in the home with their children and extended family from 1845 to 1886. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family until his death on Oct. 11, 1856.

William Root, Marietta’s first pharmacist, most likely used his garden to grow plants and herbs to manage insomnia and anxiety, said Cobb Landmarks, which owns and operates the museum.

