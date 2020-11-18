Designers to transform Root House museum into holiday showhouse

Area designers and florists will show off their skills when they spruce up the William Root House in Marietta for the holidays.
Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will host a holiday showhouse 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the house and museum located at 86 North Marietta Parkway.
Designers will decorate each room in the home while “honoring the simple yet elegant historic interiors," Cobb Landmarks said.
Participating designers include K Mike Whittle Designs, Inc.; Eric Baker & Associates; Wild Blossoms; Henri’s Bakery; Dianthus & Co.; Designs By Jenny.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online or the day of the event. Proceeds from the two-day event will go to the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, which seeks to protect and preserve historic sites around the county. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, staff will limit the number of guests allowed in the house during the event. Everyone will be required to wear masks while indoors.
The William Root House Museum & Gardens showcases life in the mid-19th century. Built in the 1840s, William and Hannah Root lived in the home with their children and extended family from 1845 to 1886. Hannah Root’s father, Leonard Simpson, lived with the family until his death on Oct. 11, 1856.
William Root, Marietta’s first pharmacist, most likely used his garden to grow plants and herbs to manage insomnia and anxiety, said Cobb Landmarks, which owns and operates the museum.
