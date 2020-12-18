DeKalb’s new facility plan could address overcrowding in schools

Overcrowded schools in DeKalb County could see relief as the school district implements a comprehensive master plan to evaluate its facilities.
DeKalb schools have operated an online-only model during the coronavirus pandemic this school year. But several parents and employees have continued to voice facility concerns ranging from schoolhouse overcrowding to basic amenities such as air conditioning.
The district is urging students, parents, employees and community members to visit the district’s website to provide input into the plan.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a contract in August for work on its comprehensive master plan to alleviate schoolhouse overcrowding. The district chose architecture firm Perkins & Will for the project, at a cost of $1.9 million.
According to the district, each school system facility will be evaluated to gauge the condition of windows, roofs, and HVAC systems, among other features. The master plan will provide the DeKalb Board of Education a 10-year improvement plan for facilities.
Community members will be invited by the principal to observe these assessments. The district is asking residents to log in to the schedule of site visits on the district website for the date of the facility assessments at each school.
Facility consultants will also evaluate each school building to gauge, for instance, if classrooms have appropriate support spaces such as restrooms and storage.
DeKalb’s proposed January reopening for face-to-face learning has also created facility concerns among families and employees. DeKalb teacher Sharia Amber asked the district on Facebook if teachers will receive plexiglass for protection against droplets. Kelli May, a DeKalb Social Studies education leader, asked on Facebook if hot water will be working because there “isn’t any hot water in the student restrooms.”
DeKalb board member Joyce Morley, who has voiced opposition to the reopening plan, has also raised concerns about the condition of school restrooms and other facilities.
Residents can participate in an Initial Stakeholder Survey online to answer a number of questions about their vision for the overall district and their specific schools.