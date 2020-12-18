DeKalb’s new facility plan could address overcrowding in schools

Community members will be invited by the principal to observe these assessments. The district is asking residents to log in to the schedule of site visits on the district website for the date of the facility assessments at each school.

Facility consultants will also evaluate each school building to gauge, for instance, if classrooms have appropriate support spaces such as restrooms and storage.

DeKalb’s proposed January reopening for face-to-face learning has also created facility concerns among families and employees. DeKalb teacher Sharia Amber asked the district on Facebook if teachers will receive plexiglass for protection against droplets. Kelli May, a DeKalb Social Studies education leader, asked on Facebook if hot water will be working because there “isn’t any hot water in the student restrooms.”

DeKalb board member Joyce Morley, who has voiced opposition to the reopening plan, has also raised concerns about the condition of school restrooms and other facilities.

Residents can participate in an Initial Stakeholder Survey online to answer a number of questions about their vision for the overall district and their specific schools.