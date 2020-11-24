DeKalb to distribute 10,000 COVID-19 care kits with masks, sanitizer

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a stern warning encouraging citizens to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “The DeKalb County Government and the Board of Health are redoubling our ongoing efforts to educate and protect our residents.”

Each kit will include two non-surgical masks, hand sanitizer and a card with tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said. The county has distributed a total of 80,000 such kits since the pandemic hit in March.