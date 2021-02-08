X

DeKalb teacher’s book explores a student’s journey through pandemic

“A New First Day" puts readers in the shoes of a young girl learning how to adapt to her school during the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy of Elena Grant.
“A New First Day" puts readers in the shoes of a young girl learning how to adapt to her school during the coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy of Elena Grant.

Credit: Courtesy of Elena Grant

Credit: Courtesy of Elena Grant

Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Elena Grant knows students will be facing a new reality when they enter classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic, so the DeKalb County Public Schools teacher recently published a book to help children meet the challenges.

Grant is a first grade teacher of non-English speaking students at Shadow Rock Elementary School. Her fictional book, “A New First Day,” puts readers in the shoes of a young girl named Cindy who was afraid on her first day of school because everything looked different on campus.

“Everyone was six feet apart and wearing a mask,” the book said. “There was no laughter and no silly boys. The kids seemed too scared to make any noise.”

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

The self-published book is 48 pages long and geared for children ages six through nine, Grant said in an email. It’s meant to read at bedtime or quiet time at home.

She also hopes teachers may read it to students during story time. It may also be useful to counselors as they deal with students, she said.

The book explores how Cindy adapts to school amid the pandemic. In one instance, Cindy and her classmates are eating lunch outdoors. Students are seated at individual tables.

ExploreCOVID-19 cases reported at metro Atlanta public schools

Cindy also learns guidelines for protecting herself from COVID-19.The story eventually ends with Cindy learning to find ways to be happy in the midst of the pandemic.

The book is dedicated to Paula Bremmer, a 51-year-old New York educator who died due to COVID-19.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.