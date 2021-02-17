X

DeKalb superintendent plans state of the school district address

DeKalb County School District superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris poses for a photo after her installment ceremony at the school’s district headquarters in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on July 1, 2020. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
DeKalb County School District superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris poses for a photo after her installment ceremony at the school's district headquarters in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on July 1, 2020. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County School District will hold a “state of the district” address Tuesday presented by superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Watson-Harris is planning to discuss how school leaders and staff are “elevating the DCSD experience to a new standard of excellence,” according to a district newsletter. The presentation will be drive-in event in the parking lot at 4550 Greer Circle in Stone Mountain.

The parking lot opens at 4:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

School staff returned to buildings earlier this month, but classes in the district have been virtual during the coronavirus pandemic since last March. While some parents are calling for in-person learning, others want to delay reopening until employees are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The district has not announced when in-person classes will begin again.

