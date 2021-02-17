DeKalb superintendent plans state of the school district address

The DeKalb County School District will hold a “state of the district” address Tuesday presented by superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.
Watson-Harris is planning to discuss how school leaders and staff are “elevating the DCSD experience to a new standard of excellence,” according to a district newsletter. The presentation will be drive-in event in the parking lot at 4550 Greer Circle in Stone Mountain.
The parking lot opens at 4:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.
School staff returned to buildings earlier this month, but classes in the district have been virtual during the coronavirus pandemic since last March. While some parents are calling for in-person learning, others want to delay reopening until employees are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The district has not announced when in-person classes will begin again.