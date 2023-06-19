DeKalb shelter exceeds capacity, sends out urgent adoption call

DeKalb County Animal Services is looking for people to adopt or foster 140 dogs by this Wednesday to avoid euthanatizing the animals due to “a lack of humane housing,” according to an email from the shelter.

“We know that this feels like a never-ending crisis, but we also know our community can help turn this around,” the email says. “If you’ve been thinking about adopting or fostering, we need you today.”

The shelter is operated by LifeLine Animal Project, a nonprofit that seeks to end dog euthanasia. The DeKalb location is closed today for Juneteenth, but will reopen Tuesday through the end of the week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, adoption fees for dogs over 25 pounds will be waived as part of the shelter’s summer Free Dog Friday series.

This year “has been one of the most difficult years” for the shelter, the email says.

Spokesperson Timyka Artist said the shelter has been overcrowded for around a year and a half and has had to euthanize more animals in recent years. Currently, there are more than 600 dogs at the DeKalb location, well over the shelter’s capacity of between 400 and 450 animals. This year, Artist said there has been an influx of around 15 dogs every day.

“As a no-kill shelter, we do not support euthanizing for space, but more and more we are having no choice,” Artist said.

The shelter also put out a call for crate donations and volunteers to help with adoption and foster placements. Additionally, Artist said the shelter is in search of temporary overflow housing facilities.

The shelter is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. No appointment is necessary to visit the location.

“We need the community to please help us save these animals’ lives,” Artist said. “It’s up to all of us. Shelters are not the solution.”