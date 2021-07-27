ajc logo
DeKalb schools says chief operations officer ‘relieved of his duties’

A school district spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that D. Ben Estill “was relieved of his duties” as chief operations officer on Monday. No reason was given. (Screen grab)
A school district spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that D. Ben Estill “was relieved of his duties” as chief operations officer on Monday. No reason was given. (Screen grab)

The DeKalb County School District is in the market for a chief operations officer.

A school district spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that D. Ben Estill “was relieved of his duties” as chief operations officer on Monday. No reason was given.

“We appreciate Mr. Estill’s efforts during his tenure in DeKalb and wish him the best with his future endeavors,” she said.

Estill could not be reached for comment.

Richard Boyd has been named interim chief operations officer, the district said. Estill’s departure comes about two months after deputy chief operations officer Noel Maloof left DeKalb to become the chief operations officer in the Fulton County School System.

DeKalb schools said Estill began his tenure with the district on Oct. 15, 2020.

