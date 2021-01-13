DeKalb schools hosting virtual town hall for parents Thursday

DeKalb will reopen schools once the district can ensure a safe return for students and staff, she said. Employees are focusing on implementing school readiness and mitigation strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help lower the risk and spread of COVID-19.

DeKalb chief operations officer Benjamin Estill II told the board that buildings have a 82% “preparedness rate” as of Monday evening.

Estill’s team is working to ensure all buildings are prepared with personal protective equipment and supplies for cleaning and hygiene, socially distant seating and space, water access, plumbing, HVAC systems and COVID-19 safety signage, according to the district.

Watson-Harris said the district also considers DeKalb’s positivity rate as a reopening threshold. A rate of 10% or higher prohibits a safe return to schools, she said.

Georgia health officials reported on Tuesday that DeKalb has had 719 cases per 100,000 people and a 14.6% positivity rate over the last two weeks.

The district is planning to send families a two-week notification prior to the expected date for in-person learning, according to a news release.

Parents can watch the virtual town hall from the school district’s Facebook page or its website at 6 p.m.