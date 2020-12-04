DeKalb Schools extends free meals for students through Dec. 31

Schools in DeKalb County will be providing free meals and snacks to students on three days of the week during December.
The DeKalb County School District’s Nutrition Services department is offering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to all children up to 18 years old. Families can pick up the food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents or children with student IDs can visit any of the district’s 138 schools to pick up meals, according to the school system. Parents can submit a Grab N Go form to register for curbside pick up. Parents can also browse through the district website’s “Bus Distribution Points” list to obtain meals at one of the 316 locations where school buses deliver meals to families.
Children will receive two breakfast meals, two lunches and two snacks on Mondays. The district will also offer that same amount of meals to children on Wednesdays. On Fridays, children can obtain three breakfasts, two lunches and three snacks.
The amount of meals distributed is designed to provide students up to seven days of meals and snacks per week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding the district’s free food distributions while funds are available through Dec. 31.