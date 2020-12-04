DeKalb Schools extends free meals for students through Dec. 31

The DeKalb County School District’s Nutrition Services department is offering meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to all children up to 18 years old. Families can pick up the food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parents or children with student IDs can visit any of the district’s 138 schools to pick up meals, according to the school system. Parents can submit a Grab N Go form to register for curbside pick up. Parents can also browse through the district website’s “Bus Distribution Points” list to obtain meals at one of the 316 locations where school buses deliver meals to families.