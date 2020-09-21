DeKalb schools employees wait hours for paychecks

Some DeKalb County schools employees spent hours at district headquarters on Friday, waiting to receive paychecks that were already late in arriving.
The district mailed checks to new employees and others who had not set up direct deposit on Sept. 9. Officials said they initially believed that about 40 employees did not receive them, either due to mail delays or incorrect addresses on file with human resources.
That number grew to about 200 by Friday, the date designated for those still awaiting payment to pick up re-issued checks at the district office.
The larger-than-expected number resulted in longer wait times, officials said.
Officials stressed the original delay in checks was “not a district or system issue,” but apologized for the inconvenience experienced Friday.