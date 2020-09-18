DeKalb school board member’s comment about race rankles some parents

Explore More metro Atlanta education stories

Morley, who is Black, did not respond to requests for an interview or further clarification. But her comments became a topic of discussion among some DeKalb County parents, particularly in northern DeKalb and among those pushing for in-person learning.

A Facebook group called “DCSD Parents who want in-person learning option” and many of its 850 or so members zeroed on the comments. Brookhaven parent Beth Goetz is an administrator of the group.

“In this climate, where people are wanting to find a bridge, this is no way to go about it,” Goetz said. “Nothing about whether our kids go back to school should be political or racial. It should be based on common sense judgement and numbers.”

The DeKalb County School District has nearly 100,000 students. Last school year, about 60% were Black. Another 19% were Hispanic and 12% were white. Roughly 7% were Asian.

In the school system and DeKalb County in general, there has long been a political and racial divide between the north, where more conservative white residents live, and the south, which is predominantly Black.

That has added an additional source of tension as DeKalb faces the same tough decisions schools across America are confronting. Morley’s Monday afternoon comments also referenced higher COVID-19 infection and mortality rates for Black people compared to whites.

Leisa Stillman, a parent of two from Brookhaven and member of Goetz’s Facebook group, said Morley’s more provocative commentary shouldn’t distract from the bigger discussion at hand.

“The focus," she said, "should be on whether the plan takes into consideration the medical facts, public health risk and social, emotional, mental, and academic well-being of the children and adults involved. Not on one distasteful board member’s rant.”

Vickie Turner, the school board’s vice chair, declined to address Morley’s comments directly. She said everyone has the best interests of students at heart but emotions are high.

“I see us going back into the brick and mortar,” Turner said. “But I don’t see that happening as soon as some people would like it.”