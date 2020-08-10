DeKalb Schools: 80 students, employees recently test positive for COVID-19

Dunwoody and Lakeside high schools suspended practices for some sports after students tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. Those instances were only confirmed after requests for information by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Watson-Harris said Monday that no decision has been made as to whether fall sports will continue as scheduled, noting the district was consulting with local health department officials and following Georgia High School Association guidance on beginning respective seasons.

“Our intention is not to just cut off (sports), but it’s clear the data is telling us we have to do something,” Watson-Harris said. “There appears to be a trend. An uptick. We know it’s community spread at this point.”

As work continues to start the new school year on Monday utilizing virtual learning platforms, Watson-Harris said plans are being made about the future of the year.

“While we’re aggressively planning for a strong high-quality virtual experience,” she said, “we’re also beginning to plan for reopening when it is safe to do so.”