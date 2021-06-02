ajc logo
DeKalb police hosting first-ever youth academy

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, at podium, leads a press conference Thursday, March 18, 2021 announcing the reunion of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby with her mother after the child was taken by a 14-year-old in a stolen car 12 hours earlier. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos, at podium, leads a press conference Thursday, March 18, 2021 announcing the reunion of 1-year-old Royalty Grisby with her mother after the child was taken by a 14-year-old in a stolen car 12 hours earlier. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Free, one-day event is open to teens between 14 and 17 years old

The DeKalb County Police Department will host its first-ever youth academy this month.

The one-day, in-person program will be held June 19 and is open to those between 14 and 17 years old. Participation is free.

According to a press release, participating teens will be given an overview of the department’s various units — including K9, SWAT and crime scene investigation — and will learn what to do when they encounter police.

“I think it is important for our youth to have dialogue with their local police,” police chief Mirtha Ramos said in a press release. “We want them to learn about us as we learn about them and hear their concerns.”

Parents or guardians can request an application for the class by contacting Shanethia Robinson at smrobinson@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-482-0336.

