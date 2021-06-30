DeKalb PD’s first ‘community service aides’ start work Monday

The women identified as J.A. Barton and S.N. King will start their jobs Monday. Officials said they will don neon uniforms and drive clearly marked vehicles while responding to nonviolent incidents like stolen vehicles, vandalism, shoplifting, property damage and animal complaints.

“The classification was created to allow the department to provide more personalized service to the community while allow police officers to focus on higher priority and emergency calls that require sworn personnel,” officials said in a news release.