DeKalb opens magnet school enrollment for next school year

Hundreds of families can now apply for access to a limited number of seats in the magnet schools within the DeKalb County School District.
Families of high school age students interested in one of DeKalb’s magnet schools, arts schools, International Baccalaureate Programs, or its early college academy can visit the district’s website to apply today.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Current students will need their student identification number and a parent’s email address because all notifications will be done by email only.
New students will need a parent’s email address, proof of residency, a copy of the most recent report card, birth certificate and a district-issued affidavit of residence. For students seeking acceptance to a high-achieving magnet program, applicants also would need a student’s latest Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) test scores.
Lottery selection into the district’s programs is based on seat availability. The results for each student’s first choice will be sent by email by March 26. Second and third choices will only run in a lottery if additional seats remain after the waitlist is exhausted.
Late applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Aug. 31. Late applications will be processed only if seats are available after the wait list is exhausted.
School tours will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the district’s website. Parents seeking information about a specific school can call the school directly.
More information about open enrollment is available on the district’s website. Parents with additional questions can call the Parent Support Center at 1192 Clarendon Ave in Avondale Estates between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until April 16, at 678-676-0050 or 678-676-0035. Families can also email the support center at school_choice@dekalbschoolsga.org.