DeKalb opens magnet school enrollment for next school year

Lottery selection into the district’s programs is based on seat availability. The results for each student’s first choice will be sent by email by March 26. Second and third choices will only run in a lottery if additional seats remain after the waitlist is exhausted.

Late applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. Aug. 31. Late applications will be processed only if seats are available after the wait list is exhausted.

School tours will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the district’s website. Parents seeking information about a specific school can call the school directly.

More information about open enrollment is available on the district’s website. Parents with additional questions can call the Parent Support Center at 1192 Clarendon Ave in Avondale Estates between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until April 16, at 678-676-0050 or 678-676-0035. Families can also email the support center at school_choice@dekalbschoolsga.org.