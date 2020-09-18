DeKalb mulling program to redirect water-selling youths

The program would include motivational speakers, mentoring, in-depth classes about how to start a business and other work experience. It could also offer connections to more general support for things like food insecurity and housing.

The goal is to educate and, in the case of those selling water bottles, to provide safer methods for entrepreneurship, said WorkSource DeKalb’s Desjane Venable.

The stipend and potential for other financial support are particularly important, officials said, because many of the youths are doing things like selling water to make money and help their families. The potential stipend amount has yet to be determined, but participants in a similar “youth career academy” this summer earned $9 an hour.

Law enforcement would refer youths they encounter and other participants would likely be referred from other social service agencies. All told, the program could cost around $200,000 to get up and running and offer classes to an initial group of 30 or so pupils.

The proposal gained approval from a committee of the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and could be considered by the full board next week.

“I think it’s imperative that we find solutions on this before someone gets seriously injured or killed,” Davis Johnson said.