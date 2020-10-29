DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

Drive-through events will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at three different locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur), James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston) and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest).

A total of 2,500 care baskets containing 20-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables and 10-pound packages of chicken will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.