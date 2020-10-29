DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend.
Drive-through events will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at three different locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium (2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur), James R. Hallford Stadium (3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston) and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest).
A total of 2,500 care baskets containing 20-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables and 10-pound packages of chicken will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
In an attempt to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeKalb has hosted monthly distribution events since May. The county has used portions of its federal coronavirus relief funding to purchase food given out during events.
Partners for Saturday’s event include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.