DeKalb elections board votes to settle lawsuit, pay $82,500

The accusations in the suit — which was filed last February by the Georgia NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda — date back to 2018 and 2019.

The suit claimed that DeKalb violated the National Voting Rights Act by immediately “purging” more than 50 voters because their residency was challenged and a mailed notice was returned as undeliverable or not returned at all. It also took issue with the cancellation of seven voters who used the address of a mental health center in Decatur when they registered to vote.