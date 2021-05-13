DeKalb County wants your input on future land use, transportation

DeKalb officials want public input on the plan that will guide the future of transportation and land use in the county.
Initial work on DeKalb’s 2050 Unified Plan — whose goal is to “create a more consistent, unified strategy for the county” — began in March. In addition to identifying priority transportation projects and establishing framework for future growth and development, the plan will address things like arts and culture, housing, health and wellness, public safety, sustainability, retail, and annexation policies.
Virtual public meetings where residents can weigh in start next week.
The online gatherings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 17; 2:30 p.m. on May 19; and 6 p.m. on May 20.
They will be conducted in a webinar-style format, where participants can watch a presentation, participate in live polling and chat with the moderators.
“Following the presentation, participants will have options to participate in breakout discussions focused on land use and transportation topics,” according to a press release.
For more information, to register for a virtual meeting or to take the online survey, visit dekalb2050unifiedplan.com or email 2050unifiedplan@dekalbcountyga.gov.