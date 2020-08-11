DeKalb city bolsters penalties for hate crimes charged in city court

The protected classes include race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation and disability.

“We do get graffiti and vandalism. A lot of those cases are motivated by some sort of bias,” Koontz said.

The ordinance is similar to a law Sandy Springs adopted last year that called on the courts to impose more severe penalties for hate crimes.

Koontz said Georgia’s recent hate-crimes legislation made it easier for Doraville to pass its own ordinance, because the state’s law defined hate crimes and mandates that law enforcement track instances of hate crimes.

In 2018, Doraville became the second city in the state to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance that prevented business owners from discriminating against customers.

“However, recent events throughout Georgia made it clear that we needed to go even further,” Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement. “This change to our law sends a strong message that Doraville respects diversity and that those who don’t share that respect are not welcome here.”

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter