DeKalb Board of Health reopens COVID-19 vaccine registration

“If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of vaccine,” a press release from the health board said. “We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.”

More from the DeKalb County Board of Health press release:

The DeKalb County Board of Health has resumed registration for Phase 1A+ as of 8:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday. Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative.

Registration has been paused since Friday, January 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.

To address earlier challenges with registration and scheduling, individuals will now be able to search for available appointments but will not be able to submit personal information to register unless an appointment slot is available. This will result in a single e-mail confirmation, with no further steps to be taken.

Those receiving a COVID-19 shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification to the vaccination site. The absence of insurance coverage will not prevent an individual from being vaccinated. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare.

Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.

Acceptable forms of identification to verify proof of vaccine eligibility includes:

Driver’s license or identification card to verify age

Active clinician’s professional license

Healthcare employer identification badge

Letter from a healthcare employer on company letterhead

Pay stub from your healthcare provider

Professionally printed business card identifying you as a frontline healthcare worker

Ineligible individuals will be turned away and will be advised to return when they are included in the vaccination phase.