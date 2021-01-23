DeKalb Board of Health reopens COVID-19 vaccine registration

The DeKalb County Board of Health reopened its COVID-19 vaccine registration portal around 8 p.m. Friday night, taking appointments for eligible residents for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Vaccinations are still only available for those qualify for Phase 1A+, which includes those over 65 years old and caregivers as well as healthcare workers and first responders. Newly available appointments start as soon as Monday.
The scheduling portal can be found here.
Vaccinations are being administered by appointment only in the parking lot of the BrandsMart USA near Doraville (5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta) and the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest (2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest).
New registrations for vaccines administered by the DeKalb Board of Health had been paused since Jan. 9, when nearly 20,000 people had registered in a 24-hour period.
“If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of vaccine,” a press release from the health board said. “We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.”
More from the DeKalb County Board of Health press release:
The DeKalb County Board of Health has resumed registration for Phase 1A+ as of 8:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday. Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative.
Registration has been paused since Friday, January 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.
To address earlier challenges with registration and scheduling, individuals will now be able to search for available appointments but will not be able to submit personal information to register unless an appointment slot is available. This will result in a single e-mail confirmation, with no further steps to be taken.
Those receiving a COVID-19 shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification to the vaccination site. The absence of insurance coverage will not prevent an individual from being vaccinated. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare.
Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include:
- Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
- Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
- Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable
- Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders
Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.
Vaccine is in high demand and supply still remains very limited. Vaccines will be given by appointment only based on vaccine availability. If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of vaccine. We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.
Acceptable forms of identification to verify proof of vaccine eligibility includes:
- Driver’s license or identification card to verify age
- Active clinician’s professional license
- Healthcare employer identification badge
- Letter from a healthcare employer on company letterhead
- Pay stub from your healthcare provider
- Professionally printed business card identifying you as a frontline healthcare worker
Ineligible individuals will be turned away and will be advised to return when they are included in the vaccination phase.