Decatur rights group rallying to urge officials to remove 1836 cannon

The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights plans to gather near the monument at 6 p.m. Saturday to raise awareness of the cannon’s history. The activists, joined by Decatur High School students, want to see the cannon removed by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy installed the cannon in 1906. The group also installed a 30-foot obelisk a few feet away from the cannon in 1908 to honor DeKalb’s Confederate soldiers, but the obelisk was removed by county officials last June.