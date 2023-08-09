Decatur Commission approves affordable senior development for seniors

The Decatur City Commission on Monday approved funding for a new mixed-income senior housing development in East Decatur.

The agreement, which contributes $438,000 towards infrastructure costs and awards Low-Income Tax Credits, stipulates that 70 of the 80 new housing units are to be rented at subsidized rates.

City Manager Andrea Arnold said developers expect to close as soon as October, with construction starting in November. The facility is the second phase of affordable senior housing installed by real estate company Columbia Residential in East Decatur.

“We’re excited to bring some more seniors on board,” Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers said.

This focus on housing for elderly residents is significant, as the largest percentage of low-income residents in the city are 55 years or older, according to 2020 census data. Decatur’s 2020 strategic plan places a large emphasis on the issue of affordable housing, aiming to adopt universal building designs and ensure each neighborhood provides affordable options for low-income residents.

The city has completed 33% of its housing goals so far, with a goal completion date of 2030, according to the project dashboard.