Deadline nears for Atlanta parents to pick online or in-person classes

The clock is ticking for Atlanta parents to decide whether their child will remain in virtual learning or return to school buildings later this month, should the district move forward with its reopening plan.
Atlanta Public Schools plans to resume in-person instruction for some special education students and students in prekindergarten through fifth grade on Oct. 26, pending public health data about COVID-19 cases. Middle and high school students could return Nov. 16.
APS has said families must fill out an online form by 11:59 p.m. today to declare which option they want for their child for the remainder of the first semester, which ends Jan. 15.
Families can choose to have their children return to in-person instruction, or they can decide to continue with online classes taught by teachers at their child’s school or through Atlanta Virtual Academy.
Parents who have already submitted the form can change their responses up until today’s deadline. Families who do not complete the form on time will have their children remain in virtual learning.