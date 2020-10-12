Deadline nears for Atlanta parents to pick online or in-person classes

Atlanta Public Schools plans to resume in-person instruction for some special education students and students in prekindergarten through fifth grade on Oct. 26, pending public health data about COVID-19 cases. Middle and high school students could return Nov. 16.

APS has said families must fill out an online form by 11:59 p.m. today to declare which option they want for their child for the remainder of the first semester, which ends Jan. 15.