COVID-19 mobile testing site comes to Sandy Springs in August

A mobile site for COVID-19 testing will be open on the Springs United Methodist Church campus for three days in August. Appointments will not be required for testing, according to a Sandy Springs statement.
Atlanta Fulton Emergency Management Agency will host testing for COVID-19 outside the church activities center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, 5, and 7. The church activities center is located at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle in Sandy Springs.
Residents will be able to drive-up without an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test. But appointments can be made by phone or online 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
Below is information to make appointments and receive test results.
Appointments
Call 404-613-8150 or visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/
Test results
Call for results 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 404-613-7295
Login or create an account when visiting patient.labcorp.com
Email your name and date of birth to fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov