COVID-19 mobile testing site comes to Sandy Springs in August

Walmart pharmacist Shama Sarangi times a motorist doing a self swab to ensure a good sample at a new mobile COVID-19 drive-through testing site to serve rural stretches of Georgia in communities without access to testing at Diamond Lakes Regional Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Hephzibah near Augusta. CURTIS COMPTON/ CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
North Fulton County | 29 minutes ago
By Adrianne Murchison

A mobile site for COVID-19 testing will be open on the Springs United Methodist Church campus for three days in August. Appointments will not be required for testing, according to a Sandy Springs statement.

Atlanta Fulton Emergency Management Agency will host testing for COVID-19 outside the church activities center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, 5, and 7. The church activities center is located at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle in Sandy Springs.

Residents will be able to drive-up without an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test. But appointments can be made by phone or online 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

Below is information to make appointments and receive test results.

Appointments

Call 404-613-8150 or visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/

Test results

Call for results 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 404-613-7295

Login or create an account when visiting patient.labcorp.com

Email your name and date of birth to fcboh.covid@dph.ga.gov

