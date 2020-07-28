COVID-19 mobile testing site comes to Sandy Springs in August

Atlanta Fulton Emergency Management Agency will host testing for COVID-19 outside the church activities center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 3, 5, and 7. The church activities center is located at 6150 Sandy Springs Circle in Sandy Springs.

Residents will be able to drive-up without an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test. But appointments can be made by phone or online 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.