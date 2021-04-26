COVID-19 exposure forces Fulton licensing offices to close

The licensing offices at Fulton County’s north and south annexes are temporarily closed because of COVID-19 exposure, according to the county government’s Facebook page.
The Monday post said anyone who needed to apply for a weapons carry license or marriage license should visit the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St., SW, Suite No. 2097 in downtown Atlanta.
County staff reported to commissioners April 14 that there had been 349 county employees confirmed to be positive with the novel coronavirus since they started keeping track.
Fulton leaders are set to start re-opening some county facilities May 1.
