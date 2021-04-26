ajc logo
X

COVID-19 exposure forces Fulton licensing offices to close

The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors and employees entering the Fulton County Government Center were told to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and they had their temperature checked before entering the building in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors and employees entering the Fulton County Government Center were told to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and they had their temperature checked before entering the building in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J

Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J

Local News | 40 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The licensing offices at Fulton County’s north and south annexes are temporarily closed because of COVID-19 exposure, according to the county government’s Facebook page.

The Monday post said anyone who needed to apply for a weapons carry license or marriage license should visit the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St., SW, Suite No. 2097 in downtown Atlanta.

ExploreFulton sees success, breaks barriers with walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations

County staff reported to commissioners April 14 that there had been 349 county employees confirmed to be positive with the novel coronavirus since they started keeping track.

Fulton leaders are set to start re-opening some county facilities May 1.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

CDC advisory panel recommends lifting pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Credit: WSBTV Videos

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top