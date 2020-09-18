Costumes from Netflix show for sale this weekend, benefiting local charity

This weekend is your chance to own props and costumes from a popular Netflix show and simultaneously support a local charity.
A wide array of dresses, costume Jewelry, uniforms, hats and shoes are on sale now until Sunday at Peachtree Battle Estate Sales in Atlanta.
An online listing for the sale doesn’t say what show the clothes are from. But it seems likely they were used on the show “Insatiable,” which filmed in Georgia and was canceled earlier this year after two seasons. Some of the uniforms listed for sale mention the fictional city of Masonville, Georgia, which is where “Insatiable” was set. Many of the items for sale are pageant and prom gowns, which were themes in the show.
The online listing does not include prices for the clothes.
Proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Dream Center Church, an Atlanta church that opened a “Virtual Learning Center” during the coronavirus pandemic. The center provides a space for about 40 students to attend virtual classes under the supervision of tutors, helping out parents who may be busy or overextended during the school day.
“Insatiable” starred Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano, who, while filming season 2 of the show in Georgia, made headlines for her staunch opposition to the state’s “heartbeat" abortion bill at the Georgia Capitol.
The sale is happening Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 715 Miami Circle in Atlanta.