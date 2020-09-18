Costumes from Netflix show for sale this weekend, benefiting local charity

A wide array of dresses, costume Jewelry, uniforms, hats and shoes are on sale now until Sunday at Peachtree Battle Estate Sales in Atlanta.

An online listing for the sale doesn’t say what show the clothes are from. But it seems likely they were used on the show “Insatiable,” which filmed in Georgia and was canceled earlier this year after two seasons. Some of the uniforms listed for sale mention the fictional city of Masonville, Georgia, which is where “Insatiable” was set. Many of the items for sale are pageant and prom gowns, which were themes in the show.