Metro Atlanta

Construction worker who fell 19 floors wasn’t wearing harness, police say

By
0 minutes ago

A construction worker wasn’t wearing a harness when he fell to his death from the 19th floor of a downtown Atlanta development last week, a police report obtained Tuesday reveals.

Lauinier Bonilla was identified by police as a subcontractor at the Centennial Yards site located at 327 Mitchell Street. The 20-year-old was found dead Thursday after a witness across the street from the building saw Bonilla fall to the ground around 10:35 a.m., according to the report.

When Bonilla was found unresponsive by police, he was wearing an orange vest, the report details.

Authorities confirmed he was not wearing personal protective equipment, such as a harness or helmet. Clear safety glasses, a hard hat and a damaged cellphone in Bonilla’s front pocket were photographed and collected by police, the report stated.

It said Bonilla’s employer “will be reporting the incident to” the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

ExploreMan dies after fall from 19th floor at Atlanta construction site, police say

Jami Schlicher, a spokesperson for property developer CIM Group, issued a statement acknowledging the death at the site.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with all those who are affected, and everyone on-site fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities as they evaluated this tragic incident,” the statement said.

Centennial Yards Co., the subsidiary of developer CIM Group, plans to revitalize the Gulch in downtown Atlanta with the construction of a 5,000-seat arena, a 14-story hotel, two retail and restaurant buildings and a plaza for large gatherings.

The entertainment district within the $5 billion Centennial Yards redevelopment is under construction with hopes of being completed before the 2026 World Cup.

— Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this article.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

