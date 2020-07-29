Confederate monument taken down in McDonough Square

Henry County began dismantling a more than 100-year-old Confederate monument in the McDonough Square Tuesday night, three weeks after leaders in the south metro Atlanta community decided it was time for the divisive shrine to go.
Crews worked for almost two hours before they were able to remove the statue of Col. Charles T. Zachry, a Confederate soldier and Henry resident, from atop the monument.
The removal was the latest in metro Atlanta in the past few months as shrines to the Confederacy have come under scrutiny as the nation examines the impact of systemic racism and the role such monuments play in that foundation.
“I am overjoyed on this historic night when Henry County officially embraced diversity and inclusion in the week civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis will be laid to rest,” Elton Alexander, a member of the Stockbridge City Council, said in a statement. Stockbridge is the biggest city in Henry County.
Unlike other recent monument removals, there were no cheers of joy or boos of dismay as it was dismantled.
Henry Police put supporters and opponents of the monument’s removal about three blocks away from the square where they were unable to witness the event. With more than 100 in attendance, the groups were separated in individual camps for their safety and to reduce any friction, police said.
Ray McBerry, a founder of the Georgia Minutemen who had sued the county to try to stop the dismantling, was reportedly arrested on charges of obstruction early in the evening. He was released with a citation and not booked in the Henry County Jail, a police spokeswoman said.