Comcast looking for hundreds of virtual workers in Georgia, southeast

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Cable giant Comcast says it is is looking for 300 virtual workers in the southeast to work as sales representatives.

The Philadelphia-based company needs inbound sales representatives in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama as well as other southeastern states, leaders said. The inbound sales representatives work with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services, including cable or high-speed Internet.

The company said it also needs 50 representatives who speak English and Spanish fluently.

Comcast says those interested can apply at ComcastCareers.com.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

