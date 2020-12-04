Comcast gives grants to several Gwinnett County businesses

Comcast is giving four $5,000 grants to Gwinnett County businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The small businesses were selected by the county’s chamber of commerce from a pool of finalists for a small-business award program.
The grants came as Comcast launched a campaign to support small businesses called Together Towards Tomorrow.
In a statement, Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said programs like that one “are vital in supporting our businesses at a critical time.”
“We appreciate Comcast’s generous support of Gwinnett County’s businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community,” he said.
The companies to receive the grants are The Good Manners, which helps with the planning and execution of high-level events; The Strategic Hub, a small-business coaching firm; Revolution Teen Center, a non-profit with after-school programs; and Organized Chick, an organizing business for small business owners.