College Park to celebrate opening of new mini-pitch soccer field Saturday

The field, the second mini-pitch for College Park, is part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Safe Places to Play program, which aims to transform a community’s underutilized areas into state-of-the-art soccer fields, the city said in a news release.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation are supplying some of the funds for the park through grants given to the city. The College Park field is one of 15 mini-pitches DICK’S and U.S. Soccer have installed across the country as part of the United for Girls initiative, the city said.