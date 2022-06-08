College Park city manager fired after four months on job

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and the College Park City Council voted unanimously to dismiss Darnetta Tyus after coming out of an executive session held “to discuss a personnel matter.”

In a statement, the city said, “Effective June 6, 2022, Darnetta Tyus no longer serves as the City Manager for the City of College Park. As this is a personnel matter, the City will (sic) has not and will not comment on the circumstances of Ms. Tyus’ departure.