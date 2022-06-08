College Park city manager fired after four months on job

College Park leaders on Monday fired a city manager they’d hired just five months earlier.
Mayor Bianca Motley Broom and the College Park City Council voted unanimously to dismiss Darnetta Tyus after coming out of an executive session held “to discuss a personnel matter.”
In a statement, the city said, “Effective June 6, 2022, Darnetta Tyus no longer serves as the City Manager for the City of College Park. As this is a personnel matter, the City will (sic) has not and will not comment on the circumstances of Ms. Tyus’ departure.
“The City of College Park thanks Ms. Tyus for her service to the city and its residents,” the statement said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”
Tyus, through an intermediary, declined to comment on her termination.
The mayor and council voted unanimously in January to hire Tyus, whose previous experience included posts as deputy city manager of community affairs for the city of St. Petersburg, Florida, and manager of community outreach and engagement for the city of Washington, D.C.
Her first day as College Park city manager was Feb. 21. The South Fulton city scrubbed Tyus’ profile and photo from its website on Wednesday.
The city said Wednesday that Jackson Myers, College Park’s director of infrastructure and development, will be interim city manager.
