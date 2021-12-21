College Park City Hall closed after COVID-19 outbreak

In a post on its website, the south metro city said the building will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized” in the coming days and will hopefully reopen on Dec. 21. with limited access to the public. Those limitations will stay in place until Jan. 7, the city said.

“Those who need to make utility payments should do so online at www.collegeparkga.com or utilize the drop box at 3667 Main Street, College Park, GA,” the city said in the post. “The College Park Police Department will remain open and, the Recreation and Cultural Arts facilities will continue to operate with limited access.”