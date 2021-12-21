Hamburger icon
College Park City Hall closed after COVID-19 outbreak

City Hall at College Park will be closed for the rest of the week because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the building, officials said Monday in a post on the city's website.
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
College Park officials on Monday announced they would be closing City Hall to visitors for the rest of the week because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections and exposures.

In a post on its website, the south metro city said the building will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized” in the coming days and will hopefully reopen on Dec. 21. with limited access to the public. Those limitations will stay in place until Jan. 7, the city said.

“Those who need to make utility payments should do so online at www.collegeparkga.com or utilize the drop box at 3667 Main Street, College Park, GA,” the city said in the post. “The College Park Police Department will remain open and, the Recreation and Cultural Arts facilities will continue to operate with limited access.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

