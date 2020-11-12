X

Cobb to start recounting ballots Friday

Nov. 3, 2020 - Marietta, Ga: An election worker counts 2020 absentee ballots at Jim Miller Park Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Marietta, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Cobb County | 29 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The by-hand recount of all ballots cast in the presidential race will begin Friday in Cobb County.

County elections officials will start the task at 8 a.m. at the Jim Miller Park Event Center in Marietta.

The statewide hand recount was ordered Wednesday by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and all counties must complete the recount by Nov. 20.

ExploreCobb audit adds 400 ballots to election results

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt said the recount does not prevent the Board of Elections and Registration from certifying the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The board is scheduled to meet at noon Friday to certify the results. The meeting will likely be streamed on the county’s YouTube channel, Cavitt said.

AJC reporter Mark Niesse contributed to this report.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.