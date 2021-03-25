X

Cobb to establish COVID-19 vaccination hotline in April

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, middle, is joined by Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel, left, and Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer during a COVID-19 Vaccine Roundtable meeting Wednesday morning March 17, 2020 at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, middle, is joined by Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel, left, and Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer during a COVID-19 Vaccine Roundtable meeting Wednesday morning March 17, 2020 at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Michael Holahan

Credit: Michael Holahan

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cobb County expects to create a COVID-19 hotline during the first week of April so that people can schedule vaccination appointments and obtain information about vaccines.

Vaccinations became available to anyone in Georgia over the age of 16 on Thursday, and Cobb has plans to convert COVID testing sites to testing and vaccination sites, said Cobb and Douglas Health officials at Tuesday’s Cobb County Commission meeting.

“Now it is open season,” said Janet Memark, head of Cobb and Douglas Public Health. “Everybody that can get a vaccine is eligible.”

In March, commissioners approved $2 million for the call center to operate over a four-month period. Cobb and Douglas Health Deputy Director Lisa Crossman said at Tuesday’s meeting that the center comes at the perfect time.

“There should be lots of appointments opening up with more than 2,700 providers across the state,” Crossman said.

The hotline number won‘t be public until the center becomes operational, but appointments can still be made at https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.