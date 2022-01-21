Cobb to distribute delayed COVID test kits Sunday

The available kits are a small fraction of the 60,000 the county purchased at the end of December as the highly contagious omicron variant began to overwhelm the country. The remaining kits were delayed by a surge in demand, but a larger batch is expected in the coming days, county officials said in a news release.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Volunteers will provide one kit per person at the park’s pavilion, and no more than four per vehicle. Visitors should enter via Al Bishop Drive, the news release said.