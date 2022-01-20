Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cobb extends state of emergency as COVID cases remain high

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid extended the county's State of Emergency order Thursday afternoon. (Photo provided/Cobb County)

caption arrowCaption
Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid extended the county's State of Emergency order Thursday afternoon. (Photo provided/Cobb County)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid on Thursday extended the county’s state of emergency through mid-February, saying that the county’s hospitals remain overwhelmed by the rapid spread of COVID’s omicron variant.

The order keeps the county’s emergency operations plan in effect, and allows public meetings to continue to be held online.

“The current surge caused by the omicron variant continues to have serious impacts on our local hospitals,” Cupid said. “Cases remain well above high community spread, and until we get those numbers down we need to encourage residents to take precautions; to continue wearing masks, watching their distance, and washing their hands.”

In a news release announcing the extension, County Manager Jackie McMorris said the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines will expire at the end of January, unless circumstances warrant keeping them in place longer.

About the Author

Follow Brian Eason on twitter

Brian Eason covers Cobb County for the AJC’s local government team. He is drawn to stories that explain how our government works — and why it often doesn’t.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton DA requests special grand jury for Trump probe
2h ago
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Jan. 20)
3h ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attends U.S. Conference of Mayors in D.C.
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top