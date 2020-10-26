Cobb surpasses 2016 early voting turnout with one week left

More than 211,000 people have already voted in the November general election. That represents about 39 percent of registered voters in the county. In 2016, 38 percent of Cobb voters cast ballots during the entire early voting period--a total of 160,000 people at the time.

Of the more than 200,000 who have cast votes so far this year, 104,733 voted by mail and 106,712 showed up in person at one of Cobb’s early voting locations.