Cobb sheriff says department is cooperating with FBI investigation into jail death

According to the agency’s website: “Individuals in custody have a right to medical treatment for serious medical needs. An official acting under color of law who recognizes the serious medical need, but knowingly and willfully denies or prevents access to medical care may have committed a federal color of law violation.”

In his letter to Wingo family attorney Timothy J. Gardner, Owens references previous civil and criminal investigations conducted by his department under former Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, and that those inquiries have been forwarded to Cobb District Attorney Broady Flynn.

“Additionally, I will be sharing my office’s criminal investigation with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for their independent review, and the District Attorney can make an independent decision as to whether there is criminal liability resulting from the death of Kevil Wingo.”

The letter also mentions that Owens asked that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct a separate criminal investigation into Wingo’s death late last year, but the request was denied.

“I am committed to restoring trust in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and bringing transparency to the administration and conduct of my office,” Owens wrote. “Likewise, investigations performed by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office must be conducted fairly, without bias, and without even the hint of impropriety.”

Wingo is one of several inmates to have died at the Cobb jail since December, 2018.