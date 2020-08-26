X

Cobb sets aside $2M to help nonprofits affected by COVID-19

03/19/2020 -- Austell, Georgia -- Sweetwater Mission Clothing Program Coordinator, Mary Beth Alexander receives a patron's information during the food distribution "drive-thru" at Sweetwater Mission in Austell, Thursday, March, 19, 2020. Alexander, along with other volunteers and employees, wore protective wear while facilitating the food distribution. Normally patrons are allowed inside the facility to pick their food but operations have shifted due to coronavirus. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer

By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nonprofit organizations in Cobb experiencing financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to apply for relief grants from the county.

Cobb County commissioners have allocated $2 million of $132 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding it received from the federal government to pay for this program.

The Not-For-Profit Grant Program will provide funding to eligible organizations in five tiers based on the number of full-time workers they employ:

  • 1 employee: up to $2,500
  • 2-5 employees: up to $10,000
  • 6-20 employees: up to $15,000
  • 21-50 employees: up to $20,000
  • 51-100 employees: up to $25,000
The grants can be used for rehiring and training employees and other expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The application process opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Eligibility requirements can be viewed by visiting selectcobb.com/nfpgrants.

The county will host a webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 to share information about the grant program. The webinar is free and attendees can register to attend by visiting the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s website.

