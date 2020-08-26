Cobb sets aside $2M to help nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Nonprofit organizations in Cobb experiencing financial strain due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to apply for relief grants from the county.
Cobb County commissioners have allocated $2 million of $132 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding it received from the federal government to pay for this program.
The Not-For-Profit Grant Program will provide funding to eligible organizations in five tiers based on the number of full-time workers they employ:
- 1 employee: up to $2,500
- 2-5 employees: up to $10,000
- 6-20 employees: up to $15,000
- 21-50 employees: up to $20,000
- 51-100 employees: up to $25,000
The grants can be used for rehiring and training employees and other expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The application process opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. Eligibility requirements can be viewed by visiting selectcobb.com/nfpgrants.
The county will host a webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 to share information about the grant program. The webinar is free and attendees can register to attend by visiting the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s website.