Cobb schools receive new Chromebooks, $75,000 toward more laptops

Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the AJC in an interview that the district has received more than 38,000 requests for laptops. The district has distributed more than 30,000 of those devices to students.

Explore More stories about Cobb County

Wagner said the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the needs of many families in Cobb County.

“We are doing everything we can to meet as many needs as we can for our students,” she said.

To help the Cobb Schools Foundation supply laptops to students, visit its website.