Cobb schools coronavirus cases rise to 216

Cobb parents have until midnight on Sept. 20 to indicate if they want their child to return to the classroom for phase one or to continue with remote learning.

Phase two, which will bring back sixth- through eighth-grade students, has a tentative start date of Monday, Oct. 19. Ninth- through 12th-grade students are set to return Thursday, Nov. 5.

Cobb elementary school regular and special education staff members will be required to return to work at their schools on Sept. 21. Middle school staff members will report to the building Oct. 5 and high school staff members will go back Oct. 22.

As of Sunday, Cobb County had 18,495 cases, 413 deaths and 1,667 hospitalizations. Cobb’s cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks is now 196. Two weeks ago on Aug. 30, that number was 237 per 100,000 cases. Dr. Janet Memark, district director of the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department, has said anything above 200 cases per 100,000 people is considered high community spread.