Cobb schools approve $887,000 track resurfacing project

An athletic amenity at McEachern High School will soon get a makeover.
Cobb County school board members recently approved a project to resurface a track at the high school in Powder Springs.
The project will be paid for using $887,050 from the McEachern Endowment Fund. According to the district, the track was built by the endowment in 1991 and the surface was upgraded in 2003.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told board members at the July 15 meeting that the track is different from the one that loops around the football field, which was installed by the district.
Cobb schools said the project is expected to be completed in time for students to use in the upcoming year.
