Cobb school district budget includes raises for employees

The majority of Cobb County School District employees will see an increase in their paychecks starting in July.
The district’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget calls for employees to receive between a 4% and 8.6% raise, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at a recent school board meeting.
Raises will be given to “non-temporary” staff members, including bus drivers, custodians, educators, and food service workers, the district said.
“We have been able to conservatively manage our funds so that we are able to do this raise for every single employee in a time that not only they need it financially, but for the morale,” Ragsdale said.
The general fund budget, which totals $1.2 billion, does not include a tax increase for residents and furloughs or layoffs for district staff.
The raises would be applied in addition to any “step” increase eligible employees are entitled to each year based on experience.
Cobb schools is the largest employer in the county with about 18,000 workers, about 7,300 of which are teachers, according to its website. The district is the second largest in the state with about 107,000 students.
Brad Johnson, chief financial officer for the district, said this year’s budget includes the restoration of about 60% of $62 million that was cut from the district’s current budget due to a statewide 10% cut in spending. He also said the revenue is based on a projected 5% increase in Cobb property tax assessments.
Cobb school board members will vote on the final budget at its meeting on June 10. If approved, the fiscal year begins July 1.