ajc logo
X

Cobb school board appoints 3 new principals

LaEla Mitchell and Jeff Jones have been appointed to new principal positions in the Cobb County School District. Mitchell will serve as principal at Simpson Middle School and Jones will become Baker Elementary School's new principal. Credit: Cobb County School District
Caption
LaEla Mitchell and Jeff Jones have been appointed to new principal positions in the Cobb County School District. Mitchell will serve as principal at Simpson Middle School and Jones will become Baker Elementary School's new principal. Credit: Cobb County School District

Credit: Cobb County School District

Local News
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Three Cobb County schools will have new principals when students return to class in August.

Simpson Middle School principal Ansley Daniel will move to the same position at Lost Mountain Middle School, effective July 1. Daniel has served as a teacher and assistant administrator at McCleskey Middle School and assistant principal at McClure Middle School.

ExploreCobb schools to renovate building for online academy

Chalker Elementary School assistant principal Jeffrey Jones will become the new principal at Baker Elementary School. The new assignment went into effect June 11. Jones previously worked as a teacher at Pitner and Mountain View elementary schools and assistant principal at East Side Elementary School.

Hillgrove High School assistant principal LaEla Mitchell will become the new principal at Simpson Middle School starting July 1. Before moving to Hillgrove, Mitchell was an assistant principal at Pebblebrook High School.

Cobb school board members recently approved the appointments. The upcoming new year begins Aug. 2.

In Other News
1
Atlanta Public Schools makes Juneteenth a district holiday
2
Gwinnett County will host first LGBTQ Pride event Monday
3
DeKalb partners with Ga. farmers, local churches for produce giveaway
4
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated June 22)
5
Bears on the move through north Atlanta suburbs
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top