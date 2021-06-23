Cobb school board appoints 3 new principals

Three Cobb County schools will have new principals when students return to class in August.
Simpson Middle School principal Ansley Daniel will move to the same position at Lost Mountain Middle School, effective July 1. Daniel has served as a teacher and assistant administrator at McCleskey Middle School and assistant principal at McClure Middle School.
Chalker Elementary School assistant principal Jeffrey Jones will become the new principal at Baker Elementary School. The new assignment went into effect June 11. Jones previously worked as a teacher at Pitner and Mountain View elementary schools and assistant principal at East Side Elementary School.
Hillgrove High School assistant principal LaEla Mitchell will become the new principal at Simpson Middle School starting July 1. Before moving to Hillgrove, Mitchell was an assistant principal at Pebblebrook High School.
Cobb school board members recently approved the appointments. The upcoming new year begins Aug. 2.