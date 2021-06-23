Cobb school board appoints 3 new principals

Simpson Middle School principal Ansley Daniel will move to the same position at Lost Mountain Middle School, effective July 1. Daniel has served as a teacher and assistant administrator at McCleskey Middle School and assistant principal at McClure Middle School.

Chalker Elementary School assistant principal Jeffrey Jones will become the new principal at Baker Elementary School. The new assignment went into effect June 11. Jones previously worked as a teacher at Pitner and Mountain View elementary schools and assistant principal at East Side Elementary School.