Cobb prepares for 2025 MLB All-Star game with code changes

County code will restrict vendors and activities near Truist Park and The Battery during the Mid-Summer Classic
16 minutes ago

Cobb County is considering code changes required by Major League Baseball in preparation of hosting the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park.

The changes restrict unpermitted vendor activities in the area surrounding The Battery and Truist Park, dubbed the “All-Star Event Zones,” so only those who have permission from the county, the Braves and the MLB can host events or sell merchandise and tickets related to the game.

The 2025 All-Star game — Truist Park’s first time hosting the event — will take place on July 15, along with other events during the week. The county last year set aside $1.6 million to cover additional costs related to the game, including police and traffic control.

Atlanta was chosen to host the 2021 All-Star game, but MLB moved the game to Denver eight days after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial election law that received widespread criticism from Democrats, voting rights organizations and corporations.

Public Safety Director Mike Register has previously said the All-Star game is expected to bring tens of thousands of people from across the U.S. Several venues in the Cumberland area are designated event zones, including the Cobb Galleria, the Cobb Energy and Performing Arts Center, the Coca-Cola Roxy and several hotels.

“We can’t get any better in Cobb County than to have the All-Star game,” resident Donald Barth said during the public hearing.

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

