Cobb prepares for 2025 MLB All-Star game with code changes

Cobb County is considering code changes required by Major League Baseball in preparation of hosting the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Truist Park.

The changes restrict unpermitted vendor activities in the area surrounding The Battery and Truist Park, dubbed the “All-Star Event Zones,” so only those who have permission from the county, the Braves and the MLB can host events or sell merchandise and tickets related to the game.

The 2025 All-Star game — Truist Park’s first time hosting the event — will take place on July 15, along with other events during the week. The county last year set aside $1.6 million to cover additional costs related to the game, including police and traffic control.