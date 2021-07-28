Cobb, Marietta schools named Title I reward schools

Thirteen schools in Cobb County have been named Title I Reward Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.
Eleven of those institutions recognized are in the Cobb County School District. They are: Barber Middle, Birney Elementary, Compton Elementary, East Cobb Middle, Garrett Middle, Green Acres Elementary, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, McCall Primary, Milford Elementary, Norton Park Elementary and Powder Springs Elementary schools.
Two Marietta City schools — Hickory Hills and Sawyer Road elementary schools — were also awarded the distinction.
Reward Schools are among the 5% of Title I schools that have made the most strides in improving the performance of all students on statewide tests, the Georgia Department of Education said. The list is determined by the two most recent years of assessments.
Title I schools have a higher percentage of students who live in low-income households.
Across the state 157 schools in 77 districts were named Reward Schools, the Georgia Department of Education said. The full list of Reward Schools is available here.